Police: 15-year-old charged after stealing car with 2-year-old child inside in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a 15-year-old has been charged with stealing a car with a 2-year-old child inside in Albany on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old has been charged with grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. His name has not been released due to his age.

It was a scary situation for all involved, but the suspect isn’t the only person who could be facing charges over this incident.

A two-year-old little girl was sleeping in the back seat of a car when a stranger stole it Tuesday morning.

The toddler’s mother reported the car stolen after police say she left the car running with her daughter in the back seat. She went inside the Family Dollar store on Central Ave and when she came out, the car was gone.

Less than a mile away Albany detective found the car and the little girl.

“Right now the child’s been taken to a local hospital just for an evaluation as a precaution but appears to be in good health,” Steve Smith, of Albany Police, said.

As police search for the suspect, the Family Dollar was closed as police question shoppers.

“Thank God. Thank God the baby is okay, that’s all I can say,” A shopper at the Family Dollar said. “It was a blessing. Yes.”

“That’s not a good idea. You know it’s not good because you got a kid that will jump in the car that can’t even drive because he sees it running, you know he’s going to take a chance,” L.B. Mosley, Albany resident, said.

NEWS10 ABC’S Lindsay Nielsen went to the mother’s home in Albany but she wasn’t there.

Smith warns leaving your car running unattended is against the law. He says recently a few cars have been stolen that way in the city.

“Yeah it’s certainly possible that she could face charges. I’m not sure what direction we’re going to go,” Smith said.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and have not charged the mother of the child.