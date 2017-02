NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the walk-in was reported around 6:15 a.m. There is no word yet on where this person may have been shot.

A gunshot victim also walked into Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth Wednesday.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about both cases. Stay tuned for updates.