Judges block North Carolina law limiting governor’s powers

GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks during a forum in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina legislators will repeal the contentious HB2 law that limited protections for LGBT people and led to an economic backlash, the state's incoming governor, Roy, said Monday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina court has temporarily blocked a state law passed by the GOP-controlled legislature that strips the Democratic governor of his some of his powers.

The law required Senate confirmation for the governor’s Cabinet members, which previous governors have not needed. The law was approved in December, just two weeks before Roy Cooper took over as governor.

A three-judge panel released the order Wednesday, just before state senators scheduled a hearing with the secretary of Cooper’s veterans’ affairs department to come before a committee to answer questions.

Republican lawmakers say the state Constitution gives the senators “advice and consent” powers over gubernatorial appointments. Cooper says the law is unconstitutional.

