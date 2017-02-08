Man walks in to Maryview Medical Center with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the victim walked in around 4:30 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Misty Holley says the man has injuries to his lower torso that appear to be non life-threatening.

The man told police that he was shot in Portsmouth, according to Holley.

The exact location and circumstances of this reported shooting are unknown.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay tuned for updates.