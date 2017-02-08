Man pleads guilty to charges in crash that killed ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in a crash that killed an Old Dominion University student pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Paul James Fraki pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

Police said Fraki was driving down West Little Creek Road when the accident happened on August 12, 2016. The accident killed ODU student Jordan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was a member of the university’s Student Government Association and was “an outstanding student leader,” a spokesperson for ODU said.

Fraki will be sentenced on May 5.