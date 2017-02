HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A minor playing with a lighter started a house fire in Hampton Wednesday, the fire department says.

Crews were called to the first block of MacAlva Drive around 5:59 p.m.

The home was damaged by the fire. Two adults, two children and a dog were displaced as a result.

No one was injured.

The fire was determined to have been accidental.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.