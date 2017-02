NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you are in search of a career, there is a job fair being held Wednesday in Norfolk

The career fair is scheduled to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Norfolk Airport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several employers are scheduled to attend the fair, including New York Life, VEC Virginia, U.S.Customs and Border Protection and Aviation Institute of Maintenance.

The event is free for anyone looking for a job.