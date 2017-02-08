House GOP moves to block inspector general’s employment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans have voted not to confirm the state’s sitting inspector general, citing their disappointment in how she handled the investigation into the death of a 24-year-old mentally ill inmate.

The GOP-controlled House voted Wednesday against sitting Inspector General June Jennings, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Republican Del. Rob Bell said Jennings showed she was not the right person for the job by her office’s inadequate investigation into the death of Jamycheal Mitchell, who died in a Portsmouth jail cell after losing so much weight that his heart stopped.

McAuliffe stood by Jennings last year when some of her staff made allegations she failed to investigate Mitchell’s death properly. The governor said Wednesday he was “outraged” by the House’s actions.