Handy with your hands? Help support local K-9 unit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you are good with your hands, the Norfolk Police Department could sure use you this weekend as they build homes for the department’s cops on four legs.

The idea came about from the founder of Spikes K-9 fund, James Hatch and Norfolk police officers. Hatch is asking for the public’s help to build handmade homes for the some 17 K-9s on the force.

“These officers go home at night, sometimes because these dogs have risked their lives and there are people in this community that are alive because these dogs have risked their lives,” said Hatch. “So, we would love for the community to come out and support them.”

Hatch is a retired Special Warfare Operator and K-9 handler is asking you to support the department by building dog houses.

“They have become a chew toy for some of the dogs and destroys the house for them,” said Hatch. “So we had an idea to build new ones. We came up with a plan to build basically an indestructible dog house that dogs cannot chew through.”

He’s replacing the igloos with a handmade home.

“You can see the passion that these handlers have for the dogs and the other dogs in the unit,” said Sgt. Ronald Godwin, the administrative sergeant with the Norfolk K-9 unit. “This is an opportunity to come us out with an idea that a couple of our officers had along with Mr. Hatch.”

Now, they’re asking for extra hands to help support the K-9s who support us on the streets everyday.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Along with building, there’s a dog demo, lunch and much more. If you don’t want to build, you can donate or bring supplies.

Supplies needed include: power saws, hand drills, extension cords, generators, eye protection, gloves, sanders, jigsaw and tape measures.

Find more information here.