Gov. McAuliffe introduces cybersecurity agreement between ODU, TCC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe introduced a cybersecurity agreement between Old Dominion University and Tidewater Community College on Wednesday.

The goal of this agreement is to solve the shortage of cybersecurity workers in Virginia. There are 568 cyber companies in the commonwealth and 36,000 open positions.

Through the agreement, students who graduate with a degree in relevant cyber fields from TCC can seamlessly transfer to ODU and then be hired after graduating.

This program would also save participating students money on tuition.

McAuliffe said it’s a shame that the commonwealth had so many open positions in the technology field in 2016.

“I need skilled workers to fill these jobs,” McAuliffe said. “Plain and simple, we here in Virginia need to get in the game. I had 149,000 technology jobs open last year. That is a disgrace.”