Four suspects wanted in armed robbery at Chesapeake Waffle House

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for four suspects who robbed a Chesapeake Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the restaurant, located in the 3200 block of Western Branch Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m.

Police say four men, each armed with a gun, came into the Waffle House with their faces covered. The suspects stole cell phones and money — both from the register and from one of the three employees working at the time.

The suspects then ran out of the back of the restaurant.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating the robbery.