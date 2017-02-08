February Fun Month Continues With Music & More

Saturday, February 11 : 18th Annual Country For Kids Concert @ Hampton Roads Convention Center

Country star Sara Evans is making her way to Hampton Roads this weekend for the 18th Annual Country for kids concert! The singer/songwriter is the latest star in a long list of talent to show their support for the Center for Child and Family Services in Hampton. Since the show’s inception, Country for Kids has helped to raise more than $500,000 and 100% of the proceeds go to helping the Center. The show kicks off this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Tickets are $25.

February : February Fun Month 2017 at Norfolk Botanical Gardens

We have another pet lover’s event for you… The entire month of February, you and your furry pal can experience February Fun Month at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Every day, all month-long you can ride your bike or walk your pup in this gorgeous outdoor space. This beautiful garden boasts over 12 miles of paved pathways, spacious green fields and of course stunning flowers. So grab your bike and your pet and come out to February Fun Month. Going on now through February 28th at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens daily from 9am – 5pm. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Now – February 13th : VA Super Teacher Awards

Time is running out to nominate your favorite teacher for the super teacher awards. Eight winners will each receive a $2,000 cash prize plus a $2,000 classroom credit. All nominations must be submitted by this Monday! Go to VASuperTeacher.com right now.

