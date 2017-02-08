Event company hiring 300 seasonal part-time employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Event Staffing, Inc. will host a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Norfolk Scope.

The company will be hiring people for up to 300 seasonal, part-time positions.

The jobs will start in March and extend through September. Positions include unarmed security officers, ticket takers, ushers, parking staff, safety patrol guards and more. Employment will be at local entertainment venues, such as Scope, Portsmouth Pavilion, Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Hampton University, Virginia Beach Convention Center and festivals like Bonnaroo, Lockn’ and Electric Forest.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old. Bring two forms of valid ID along with you.

Anyone wishing to be employed may be required to become certified by the Department of Criminal Justice Services of Virginia (DCJS) by submitting fingerprints for a background check and attending a 19-hour training course. Those who already have a current DCJS card should bring it when applying.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 18 in Meeting Room #4 at the Scope, 201 E. Brambleton Avenue.