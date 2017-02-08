EZ Pass: Toll Paying Made Easier

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Tolls are a big part of life in Hampton Roads. Deputy Secretary of Transportation for the Commonwealth of Virginia Grindly Johnson informed us on the easiest and most affordable way to pay your tolls by using EZ-Pass.

Secretary Johnson also discussed the expansion of the Dominion Boulevard bridge tolling being put into action tomorrow and VDOT’s Toll Relief Program.

Portsmouth Customer Service Center

4010 Victory Blvd.

Norfolk Customer Service Center

1701 Church Street

EZPassVA.com

(877) 762-7824

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by VDOT.