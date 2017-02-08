Ex-Monarch Mortgage CEO set to be sentenced in bankruptcy fraud case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Monarch Mortgage CEO Edward ‘Ted’ Yoder is set to be sentenced Wednesday in a bankruptcy fraud case.

Court documents filed last June showed that Yoder devised a scheme in 2012 to defraud his creditors of $339,660.

Yoder chased in stock he had for Sirius, and had $339,660 an account in the name of Susan M. Spearman, while he was going through bankruptcy proceedings in 2012.

WAVY.com confirmed in June that Spearman was Yoder’s girlfriend at the time.

Spearman then reportedly transferred the funds back to Yoder’s accounts. She pleaded guilty to a federal bankruptcy charge in May of 2016.

Yoder pleaded guilty in October to charges including concealment of assets, false oaths and false declarations. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.

