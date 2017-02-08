Elizabeth City police seek missing 17-year-old

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are looking for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing.

Donjenah Emanuel Barnes was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Barnes is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall around 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and grey sweat pants.

Police say they do not believe Barnes is endangered.

If you see Barnes or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.