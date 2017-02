ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man won a $138,731 Cash 5 jackpot.

Lyman Sawyer beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all five numbers in the Feb. 1 drawing.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $96,419.

Sawyer bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Eagle Mart on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.