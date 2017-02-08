Dog dies in Gloucester County trailer fire

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a trailer fire in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened on Hayes Road.
No one was hurt, but a dog was killed in the fire.
The trailer is uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
