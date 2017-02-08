Democratic gubernatorial candidate says he opposes pipelines

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello says if elected he’ll work to block construction of two proposed natural gas pipelines.

Perriello announced his opposition to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Mountain Valley Pipeline at a Richmond news conference Wednesday.

The former congressman said the proposed pipelines, which have drawn opposition from environmentalists and property owners, are a bad investment and Virginia should instead focus on energy efficiency measures and renewable energy.

The two pipelines would snake through hundreds of rural locations to deliver fracked natural gas to the Southeast.

Perriello’s opponent in the Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, did not say whether he supports or opposes construction of either pipeline, but said he wants a “robust and transparent” review process before they are built.