Crash causes major delays on I-64 East near Ft. Eustis Blvd

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 64 has caused major delays on eastbound lanes near Ft. Eustis Boulevard.

According to VDOT, there was a back-up of around three miles as a result of the crash. Traffic cameras showed a long line of cars stopped on the eastbound side of I-64.

Images from traffic cams also appeared to show a pickup truck with front-end damage sitting just past the Denbigh Boulevard overpass.

All lanes of traffic were initially blocked on I-64, but motorists was being let through the scene around 7 a.m. A detour was set up for drivers to navigate around the crash.

Expect delays on I-64 if you need to travel in the area.

