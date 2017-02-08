Crash causes major delays on I-64 East near Ft. Eustis Blvd

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 64 has caused major delays on eastbound lanes near Ft. Eustis Boulevard.
According to VDOT, there was a back-up of around three miles as a result of the crash. Traffic cameras showed a long line of cars stopped on the eastbound side of I-64.
Images from traffic cams also appeared to show a pickup truck with front-end damage sitting just past the Denbigh Boulevard overpass.
All lanes of traffic were initially blocked on I-64, but motorists was being let through the scene around 7 a.m. A detour was set up for drivers to navigate around the crash.
Expect delays on I-64 if you need to travel in the area.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.