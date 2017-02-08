Counting Kindness – Crown Making Project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An already very busy Cox High School junior decided to add pageant participant to her resume. She entered her very first pageant in the fall, it was a big one, she won it and has used her new celebrity to do some pretty magical things in the community.

Madison Walker is the reigning Miss Teen Virginia USA. She will compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant this summer, but prior to this, Madison had never done anything like that before.

Wearing a crown makes her feel good, so she is working to make sick and special needs little girls feel the same way. She makes crowns. The crowns are sent to places like the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Madison is an emphatic and kind young woman who knows, first hand, what children go through when extra care is needed. Madison is a twin and her twin brother has Down’s Syndrome. She does all of this while taking five AP classes at Cox, being a varsity cheerleader and playing on the lacrosse team.

If you would like to follow Madison’s adventures and support her in her crown making efforts, “like” the Miss Teen Virginia USA Facebook page.