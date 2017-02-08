City settles lawsuit with family of man who claimed he was hurt by police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who claimed police hurt him during a confrontation.

The settlement amount was $130,000.

In May 2015, Andre Wiggins’ family said he suffered several injuries while in police custody. Police said the injuries were accidental, but the family said the the city was still responsible.

Dash camera video from Hampton police shows the incident.

Police said while Wiggins was handcuffed, he accidentally fell. Wiggins’ family said they hold the city responsible for his injuries.