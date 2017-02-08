Black History Month: Emancipation Oak in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The limbs of the Emancipation Oak in Hampton spread out over a hundred feet in diameter. It is designated as one of the 10 Great Trees of the World by the National Geographic Society.

The peaceful shade of the young oak served as the first classroom that Mrs.Mary Peake, daughter of a freed-colored woman and a French man, conducted for newly freed men and women, eager for an education.

