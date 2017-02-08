Bethel basketball looking to end state title drought

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Among the many championship banners inside the gym at Bethel High School is one for the 1993 boys basketball team. That’s the last boys basketball team to bring home a state championship.

The star player for that team- you may have heard of him- is now a Hall of Fame guard by the name of Allen Iverson.

“We want to be on that wall too. We deserve to be on that wall,” said Dajour Dickens, a senior center for the current Bruins squad. Dickens is the seven-foot, interior anchor for a team that appears poised to end the program’s now 24-year state title droubt.

“Before the season started, my principal asked me what did I think we would be this year. I just said we’d be contending for a state championship,” said Bethel head coach Craig Brehon.

Dickens, who’s committed to play at Providence University, has played all four years alongside teammates Cam Bacote and Notre Dame football signee Jeremiah Owusu.

“We all had a meeting at the beginning of the season, and we just said we wanted to go to the state (tournament), and win a state championship,” said Bacote, who’s older brother Aaron just wrapped up a four-year career at Old Dominion University. “(A state championship) has been a goal since day one.”