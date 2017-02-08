2 finalists chosen for Hampton Roads Regional Jail superintendent position

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail Board will interview two finalists for the jail’s superintendent position.

HRRJ’s Personnel Committee chose the finalists from a pool of 29 candidates. The committee worked with a recruiting consultant to narrow the pool down to 10 candidates and then to three, based on pre-established hiring requirements. The requirements included an evaluation of the candidate’s education, experience, skills and abilities.

Initial interviews wrapped up Friday, Feb. 3. Candidates got a tour of HRRJ, had their writing skills evaluated, were interviewed by the jail’s Personnel Committee for 90 minutes and participated in a mock news conference.

After that, the committee recommended Ronaldo Myers, Director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center located in Columbia, South Carolina, and Paul Perry, Acting Superintendent of the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail located in Bowling Green, Virginia.

Jail officials say Myers has risen through the ranks to serve as Director of the Glenn Detention Center, which houses about 800 prisoners. Inmates consist of both county residents and those of five municipalities located in Richland County, South Carolina. The facility also has a 24-bed juvenile detention center that is located within the same perimeter as the 1,120-bed adult detention center. Myers is responsible for both adult and juvenile operations.

Perry brings over 20 years of experience in the corrections field. He’s worked his way up from the position of corrections officer with the District of Columbia’s Department of Corrections at Lorton, Virginia, to his current position of Acting Superintendent of the Peumansend facility, which houses 400 prisoners from Alexandria, Richmond, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun.

Both candidates will take part in further discussions with a panel of community stakeholders, designated HRRJ employees and the full HRRJ Board next Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan is currently serving as interim superintendent of HRRJ. He took over for former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

McCabe had served as the interim superintendent of the jail since Sept. 12, 2016. He committed to the position through the end of 2016, if a permanent superintendent was not in place. He retired as sheriff on Feb. 1.