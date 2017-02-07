City of Va. Beach proposes ordinance to fine those who abuse 911

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has proposed an ordinance to address the misuse of 911.

10 On Your Side investigated the rise in abuse of 911 in the Resort City last year.

Non-emergency calls coming into 911 have increased 84 percent since 2014 in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department Interim Chief David Hutcheson.

Interim chief: we try to shave seconds off calls, and because of abuse of 911 system, lose minutes on true emergencies. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) February 7, 2017

The plan for the proposed ordinance calls for Virginia Beach EMS to start charging residents after their sixth inappropriate call in a year. The fee would likely be around $150 per additional call after the sixth, Chief Hutcheson says.

Hutcheson said the ordinance will be coming up in the next few weeks.

