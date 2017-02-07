Three developers now interested in former Dome site in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach deputy city manager will brief city council on the old Dome site project at the Oceanfront during their work session Tuesday afternoon. There are three companies now interested in the development.

Ron Williams’ presentation will provide an overview of the Central Beach Entertainment District. Click here to see the presentation overview.

The presentation, released ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting, lists the following companies as having interest in the project:

The Cordish Companies, which is also developing the revamped Waterside District in Norfolk, proposed a theater, retail, dining and entertainment project in addition to a luxury apartment tower.

The Breeden Company submitted its proposal earlier this year to include a 3,500 capacity theater, parking garage, entertainment, retail space, restaurant(s) and hundreds of residences.

The final proposal comes from Venture Realty Group, which was established last year after two Virginia Beach companies combined. They submitted a written statement of interest on January 4 to develop a large entertainment-themed anchor, retail, multifamily and parking site.

The city says the three proposals were unsolicited. Officials want the site to be a mixed-use development with emphasis on entertainment, including a minimum 3,500-seat venue.

A recent deal to put an entertainment center there fell through.

The presentation will also touch on other existing developments and recommendations to meet city goals.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will be at Tuesday’s meeting to find out more about what is planned for the 11-acre site and other city projects. Look for his live coverage tonight on WAVY News 10.