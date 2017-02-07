Va. Beach woman indicted on sex trafficking charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a sex trafficking conspiracy, court records show.

Documents filed Jan. 19 in the Eastern District of Virginia show Jasmine Campbell was indicted on charges related to the conspiracy.

Campbell and members of the conspiracy allegedly recruited two women to “perform commercial sex acts” at hotels, motels and other locations they had rented.

Documents show the group gave the women illegal drugs — including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine — as rewards for completing these sex acts and to enable them to stay awake during appointments.

Campbell and members of this conspiracy allegedly advertised to customers on Backpage.com, and provided them with transportation to locations.

Campbell, who is also known as “Juice,” is alleged to have posted an ad on Backpage and to have rented a hotel room in Virginia Beach as a part of this conspiracy.

This all is alleged to have happened sometime between May of 2016 in Aug. 30, 2016.

Campbell is facing charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; and use of facilities in interstate commerce to promote prostitution.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates in this case.