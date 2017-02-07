Va. Beach dentist takes city to federal court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Allan Bergano is arguing his constitutional rights were denied through due process and equal protection under the law.

Bergano is dentist who is suing the City of Virginia Beach, claiming that he was not compensated for having to move his practice to make way for the widening of Witchduck Road. He is seeking $475,000, which is the amount it reportedly cost him to move.

Proceedings in the case began Tuesday morning in federal court.

The first witness to testify Tuesday was James Lawson, who is retired, but was a real estate agent for Virginia Beach.

He said Tuesday that he told Dr. Bergano the city was going to acquire his dental office building and he would have to move. Bergano then began looking for a new place.

Bergano’s attorney got Lawson to admit in court Tuesday that three other dentists were paid relocation expenses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for a similar road widening — but that Bergano was denied because the city eventually came back and told him he could stay.

Lawson said expenses paid to the three other dentists included build-out costs, including some new equipment.

Bergano argues he received nothing, and that that is not equal protection under the law.

Bergano’s legal team is using the relocation statute, which states that a displaced person is entitled to relocation costs as a direct result of a written notice of the city’s intent to acquire .

Virginia Beach is using the statute regulation — an interpretation of the law which states that since Bergano was given written notice, he could stay.

The city is arguing that he is not a displaced person and not entitled to relocation costs because he decided to leave when he did not have to.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will have updates on this case on air and online.