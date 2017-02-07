Thieves burglarized, vandalized church in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the thief or thieves who broke into a church in East Ocean View.

It happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday at Immanuel Worship and Deliverance Ministries International.

Pastor Dr. Virginia Barnett and her grandson arrived to the church on Tuesday morning, discovering that someone had burglarized and vandalized the property.

“I came in and saw the chairs turned over in the pulpit, and I saw the offering buckets thrown over to the side,” she said. “I was very disappointed.”

A door on the second story had been kicked in, but leaders aren’t sure how the thieves gained access to the first story. Nearly every closet, cabinet and drawer was ransacked. A bible and cross were knocked over.

Leaders estimate the thieves got away with up to $500 in cash — money that was meant for various ministries, and helping the homeless.

“We try to be all things to all people,” said Donita Gordon, Outreach Missions Coordinator.

Barnett said the burglars could have instead asked the church for help.

“If they needed food, we would have gladly given it to them, and even if they need money,” she said. “That’s why we have missions, our mission is to help those that are in need.”

While their sense of security is now shaken, leaders forgive whoever broke in. They will continue to help community members, and reach out to all.

“We still love everybody, we still welcome everybody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police. No suspect information has been provided.