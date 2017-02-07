TCC recognized for awarding associate degrees to minority students

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College received national recognition in awarding associate degrees to minority students.

Diverse Issues in Higher Education annually publishes the top 100 producers of associate, bachelor’s and graduate degrees for minority students.

TCC ranks 18th in conferring associate degrees to African-American students. More than 25 percent of the college’s graduates are African-Americans.

Among all minority groups, TCC ranks 42nd. That includes placing fifth in awarding associate degrees in social sciences and 31st in awarding associate degrees in business, management, marketing and related support services.

The magazine used U.S. Department of Education data from 2014-2015 for its top 100 lists. Find more information on the methodology used here.