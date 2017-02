NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A school was involved in an accident with another car Tuesday morning in Newport News.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was reported around 6:30 a.m. at Ft. Eustis Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported, and it is unknown if any students were on board at the time.

It is also unknown what district and school the bus is assigned to.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates to this developing news.