NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you bring a replica gun to an airport checkpoint, you will be stopped by the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter that a replica gun was found at Norfolk International Airport.

Bag check! Expect to be stopped by @TSA if you bring a replica gun to a checkpoint. Even replica guns are prohibited. This one from Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/jzk016AdAF — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) February 7, 2017

TSA officers stopped 14 passengers with firearms at Norfolk International in 2016.

Find a full list of items prohibited from airports here.