Reck on the Road: David Ratcliff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For years, Portsmouth native David Ratcliff was a banker, but he found his calling in life was much more creative. Ratcliff ditched the banking world and followed his passion for photography. His love of the camera led to a business in taking other people’s unwanted items and turning it into repurposed art.

Along the way, Ratcliff created a way to clean record albums and so much more. Get to know David Ratcliff in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.

You can view Ratcliff’s work at Little Shoppes on High.