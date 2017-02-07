Newport News police chief to hold media briefing on recent incidents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers will hold a third news conference of the year Wednesday.

Police Chief Richard Myers is expected to update the media and the community on a variety of recent incidents.

On Jan. 5, Chief Myers addressed the police department’s efforts to improve transparency. He also discussed how investigators and officers are targeting violent crimes and the need for community outreach to help get crimes solved.

Myers held another news conference on Jan. 25, where he talked about eight different cases — all of which had happened since his previous media briefing.

Chief Myers’ conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

Stay with 10 On Your Side for continuing coverage of this developing story.