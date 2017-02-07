Newport News police believe same man is behind multiple robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple robberies.

At 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, police responded to the Jamison Inn and Suites on Old Oyster Point Road. When officers got there, they talked to a front desk clerk, who said he was in a back room and when he returned to the front desk, he saw a white man standing there with a black tee-shirt wrapped around his face. The man was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black gloves.

Police say the suspect reportedly said “give me the money.” The clerk pulled the register out and placed it on the counter. The suspect took cash and then fled.

The robber struck again early Tuesday morning.

At 4:07 a.m., officers were called to the Days Inn, located at 11829 Fishing Point Drive, for a robbery. Police spoke with a clerk, who said a masked man robbed him at knifepoint.

Police say the clerk was working in the back office with the lobby door locked when he heard the doorbell ring at the front entrance. The clerk pushed a button to open the doors and a white man wearing a black mask and black clothing walked in. He had a knife in his hand and said, “Give me all the money.”

The clerk complied and the man took cash. He was last seen running out the back door of the hotel toward Jefferson Avenue.

Newport News police believe this suspect is connected to an attempted robbery at this same Days Inn and a robbery at the Candlewood Inn and Suites in Yorktown.