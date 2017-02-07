Man used “Skout” app to get nude pics from Gloucester children

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A Pennsylvania man who used a social media app to try to get nude pictures from two Gloucester children will spend five years in prison.

24-year-old Jeffery Kerila was found guilty on January 30 of using a communications device to solicit a minor for certain sexual offenses. He received a 20-year sentence, with 15 years suspended and will have to register as a sex offender.

Kerila used the app “Skout” to solicit nude pictures from the two children, who were both under the age of 10 at the time.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cyber tip.

The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office has investigators trained with the “Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).” They used their resources with that national task force to track down Kerila, with the help of Pennsylvania affiliates.

Gloucester Sheriff Darrell Warren says the first line to protecting children from these types of crimes is by monitoring their online activities. “It is critical that parents know what

social media platforms their children are using and who they are communicating with on those sites,” said Sheriff Warren.

