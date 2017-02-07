Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for Va. Beach hotel robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for a 2015 hotel robbery.

29-year-old Marcus J. Bowers was sentenced to 33 years and six months with 19 years and six months suspended.

Bowers pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and wearing a mask in October 2016.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 11, 2015, Bowers pulled up to the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Greenwich Road. He was seen on security footage getting out of his car and repeatedly approaching the hotel’s front door, then walking back around the corner of the building. Eventually, Bowers went into the hotel lobby. He was wearing a mask, all black clothes and red and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

According to prosecutors, Bowers approached the desk clerk with a plastic bag over his right hand. He took the bag off and ordered the clerk to the back office at gunpoint. There, the desk clerk told the overnight accountant that they were being robbed. Bowers forced both women to the front counter and demanded money. The clerk gave him about $400 from the register. Bowers then ordered the women to go back into the office.

Prosecutors say Bowers told the accountant to go into a bathroom. He reportedly told her not to leave or he would shoot her.

It appeared that Bowers was familiar with the layout of the office as he ordered the clerk toward the safe. She told him she couldn’t open the safe. Bowers then demanded she get under a desk and stay there for two minutes or he would shoot her.

The hotel employees called police as soon as they thought Bowers had left.

The accountant recognized Bowers’ voice, because he was a previous employee who had recently quit.

A few days later, police executed a search warrant at Bowers’ residence. They found a bag of clothing and Nike Air Jordan shoes that looked to be the same clothing worn by the robbery suspect. In the bag was a black hooded sweatshirt with a distinct tag that was seen on the surveillance footage.

Bowers has prior convictions for involuntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana, open container, DWI and numerous traffic offenses.