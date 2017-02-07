Jury finds man guilty of Suffolk stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of stabbing a woman in Suffolk.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted 56-year-old Shelton Deloatch of malicious wounding, stabbing and abduction. The jury also recommended Deloatch spend 22 years behind bars.

Police arrested Deloatch in April of 2016 after responding to a call at a home in the downtown area. They found 20-year-old Alexus Philips wounded. She told police a stranger attacked her in her own driveway. Phillips said it took help from police and neighbors to identify him.

Phillips spoke to jurors after the jury convicted Deloatch.

“My freedom has been taken away from me,” she said. “Life just hasn’t been the same.”

Deloatch’s attorney asked the jury to be merciful and just. His sentencing date has been set for June.