In The Kitchen: Corn Flour-Crusted Barrel Fish with Roasted Vegetables

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse Chef and owner Kevin Sharkey always does a great job when he joins us in the kitchen and today he added a little twist to his presentation. Kevin was joined in the kitchen by his Sous Chef Niyah Edwards. Niyah made for us Corn Flour-Crusted Barrel Fish with Roasted Chick Peas, Parsnips, Tomatoes and Spinach.

It is a special that is running this week and you can get it and more this weekend for their three course menu for Valentine’s Weekend.

1608 Crafthouse is also taking part in the upcoming Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

