(WAVY) — Hair Cuttery salons across the nation gave back as part of their 18th annual Share-A-Haircut program.

For every haircut purchased at one of Hair Cuttery’s nearly 900 salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a local homeless person.

Last year, Hair Cuttery donated 86,000 free haircuts to homeless people throughout the nation, with the help of local shelters and community organizations.