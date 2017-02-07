Former Del. Phil Hamilton moved to Pennsylvania prison

Former Del. Phil Hamilton, left, arrives at federal court with his wife, Kim, and attorney David Sacks, right, prior to being convicted on two counts of bribery and extortion charges stemming from his securing a job he helped create with taxpayer money in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Penn. (WAVY) — Former Delegate Phil Hamilton has been moved to a Pennsylvania prison, his daughter says.

In a Facebook post, Hamilton’s daughter said her father was transferred to a prison in Schuykill County.

On Christmas Eve of 2016, Hamilton was reportedly attacked in prison.

Hamilton, a former GOP state delegate from Newport News, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison in 2011 after being convicted of securing a job at a teacher training center that he helped create with taxpayer money.

