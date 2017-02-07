Former Del. Phil Hamilton moved to Pennsylvania prison

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Penn. (WAVY) — Former Delegate Phil Hamilton has been moved to a Pennsylvania prison, his daughter says.

In a Facebook post, Hamilton’s daughter said her father was transferred to a prison in Schuykill County.

On Christmas Eve of 2016, Hamilton was reportedly attacked in prison.

Hamilton, a former GOP state delegate from Newport News, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison in 2011 after being convicted of securing a job at a teacher training center that he helped create with taxpayer money.

