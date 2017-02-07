Engage Norfolk Civic Fair takes place Sunday

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Millions of people have marched since the presidential election. The crowds are left with lots of bottled up energy and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan wants to uncork it.

She’s teamed up with Volunteer Hampton Roads to sponsor the Engage Norfolk Civic Fair. McClellan hopes it will be the jumping off point for many who want to do something, but don’t know where to start or how to accomplish their goals.

The event is being held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Academy For Discovery at Lakewood, 1701 Alsace Avenue. There will be more than 50 local organizations there with volunteer opportunities.

“We don’t want organizations to show up with brochures and happy faces only, we want them to come up with three specific plans: How to volunteer, how to lobby and showing individuals where their money goes,” McClellan told WAVY.com.

There will also be workshops on how to run for public office and lobby your lawmakers.

Everyone who comes out will be asked what kind of skills they’d like to offer and their areas of interest, so Volunteer Hampton Roads can match participants with an organization and walk away with an action plan.

The event is free for organizations and participants. Both can pre-register online. The last day for organizations to register is Wednesday, Feb. 8.