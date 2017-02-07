Cement truck spill affects traffic on Hampton Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cement truck spill Tuesday morning caused traffic issues on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk, near the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com there was no crash, but that the truck lost its load at the intersection of Hampton and 43rd Street.

ODU and Norfolk police are on scene and have contacted the company who owns the cement truck. Crews are on scene as well working to get the area cleaned up.

VIDEO: Crews working to clean up cement from Hampton Blvd @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/R7LawWJJsF — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) February 7, 2017

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. It is unknown what caused Tuesday morning’s incident.

There is no word yet on any potential lane closures in the area.

Cement Truck Spill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to clear the scene Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, after a cement truck lost its load on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk. Credit: WAVY Photo/Rico Bush

WAVY’s Rico Bush is heading to the scene, and will have the latest updates on air and online.