PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players were at the Hampton Roads Show to tell us about their special production for African-American Heritage Month called “The Glory of Gospel”. The Glory of Gospel production will also have African influences in the play in recognition of Black History Month.

“The Glory of Gospel”

Friday – Sunday

Kroc Center of Hampton Roads

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437