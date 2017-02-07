A preview of the brand new Norfolk building, The Main

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Come April, a brand new state of the art facility is opening its doors in downtown Norfolk.

The Main is a 21-story building at the corner of Main and Granby streets. It’s a mixed use conference center and and luxury Hilton hotel paired with three eateries, a pool, a wine studio, a piano bar and a roof top beer garden. Not to mention, a nearly 19,000 square foot ballroom for 1,200 people.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Three and a half years of work and its coming to the culmination to what I believe will be one of the greatest facilities in Virginia, if not the mid-Atlantic,” said Bruce Thompson, CEO of Gold Key l PHR.

Managing Director Kurt Krause says this building is a game-changer for Norfolk and the surrounding area.

“There is a rooftop beer garden called Grain and it has 80 taps. We are going to feature as many craft beers from Virginia as we can,” said Krause. “The view is Granby Street or the Elizabeth River.”

There are hundreds of Hilton hotel rooms at The Main and a presidential suite for a standard rate of $2,500 per night. And, if you don’t want to stay with the hotel, Krause says you can wine and dine anytime at eateries including Saltine and Varia.

“These are restaurants right out of Miami and right out of [Washington] D.C.”

And then there’s an 18,500 square foot ballroom and the biggest hotel ballroom in Virginia.

The grand opening is set for April 1. Once the building opens, it will create 850 new jobs.

“The Main is a transformational development with a design that gives the city a stunning architectural landmark and will be unique in the conference market,” said Norfolk Mayor Paul Fraim. “Downtown’s newest destination is an investment in our future that will grow and diversify our economy generating jobs and revenue for all of Norfolk. A technologically advanced facility, The Main complements Norfolk’s growing arts, food and entertainment culture.”