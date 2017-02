PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Winter weather can test the limits of your vehicle and that’s why it’s important to take steps now before you end up stuck out in the cold.

Bobby Moro from AAA Tidewater Virginia joined us with some tips on how to keep your vehicle in top shape throughout the winter months.

AAA Tidewater

AAA.com

(757) 233-1600

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by AAA Tidewater Virginia.