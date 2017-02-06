Vigil held for man killed by security guard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Sunday evening for 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen who was shot and killed a week and a half ago.

Police say Chen was sitting inside his minivan at the River Walk club house January 26 when he was confronted by a security guard. An altercation ensued, and police say it resulted in the security guard shooting Chen.

Responding officers found Chen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness in the area said she heard five gunshots in rapid succession near her home, looked out the window and said she saw two security guards. According to this witness, one of the guards was panicking, yelling profanities and pacing around a vehicle, while the other guard called 911.

The lawyer for the guard says his client acted in self defense.

10 On Your Side will be able to tell you more about the story following a news conference Monday morning.