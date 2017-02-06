Surveillance video shows car break-ins in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Video of three people breaking into cars in Norfolk is adding fuel to a fire that’s been burning in the Colonial Place neighborhood for quite some time.

“We’ve had change stolen, I’ve had a radio stolen, I’ve had some tools stolen in the past out of my truck,” Drew Richard said.

Seven times in four years, Richard has been victimized. His neighbor captured surveillance footage of the latest break-in, which happened around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

It’s difficult to see any faces, but people can be clearly seen checking car doors along the street.

“About two weeks ago, I added two additional cameras that shoot up the street and down the street with the hope that if anyone’s car was broken into, the footage could help,” Eric Steven said.

10 On Your Side reported in August that car break-ins increased 10 percent in Norfolk in 2016 with Colonial Place and Riverview being the hardest hit neighborhoods.

This time, Richard left nothing of value for thieves to take, but they did put their hands all over his stuff.

“There’s no point calling the police anymore,” he said. “It just doesn’t do any good.”

10 On Your Side reached out to police and city Councilwoman Andria McLellan, who represents the ward. She responded with the following statement:

I would disagree with the comment that ‘nothing happens’ with the NPD. They are keenly aware of these car larceny issues, and they’ve been trying to focus patrols as available. Unfortunately, many of the break-ins happen when people have either: 1) left their car unlocked, and/or

2) have left valuable in plain view. Also, we need residents to make sure to report all larcenies (even if nothing was taken, just ransacked), because it helps the NPD to be able to see trends. Also, it is equally important that when a guilty party is found, that the victim press charges. Often, victims don’t want to ‘get involved’ and prefer not to go to court. Unfortunately, this makes it more difficult to get the criminals off the streets.”

WAVY News asked police about those trends and how they might respond differently if they received say, 20 reported break-ins versus 10.

10 On Your Side will let you know was soon as police provide that answer.

Stevens said, “I really don’t know what the answer is, but it certainly is a growing problem and it’s a continuing problem and it seems we should be able to get a handle on it.”