Sheriff’s office using technology to hold deputies accountable

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is using new technology to help keep communities safe and hold deputies accountable.

The sheriff’s office is uploading maps and floor plans for schools, government buildings apartments and other buildings onto a program called PowerDMS.

According to a news release, the idea is for deputies to quickly access these plans in order to quickly decide how to approach and enter buildings.

“Embracing technology allows us to better safeguard our citizens and the Deputies who lay their lives on the line each day,” said York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs. “PowerDMS provides a secure, streamlined platform where our Deputies can access valuable intelligence, information, and training needed to do their jobs.”

New policies concerning many things from use of force to high speed pursuits are also sent to deputies using PowerDMS, so that they can review and sign them.

